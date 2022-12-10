My wife said she was tired of our marriage, Julius Agwu confirms marriage crash

Nigerian stand-up comedian Julius Agwu has confirmed the crash of his marriage to his wife, Ibiere.

In an interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, the 49-year-old made it known, claiming that his wife has had enough of their marriage and had to leave.

Julius, despite his failed marriage, claimed to be happy, saying, “My wife said she is not marrying me again; she said she is tired of the marriage.

“That’s why I thank God I am alive. Satan works in mysterious ways, but God works in miraculous ways.”

Speaking more about his health, Julius admitted that the rumours about his health failure are true.

He disclosed that in 2016, he was admitted to a London hospital, where he was in a coma for three months.

“There are no rumours about my health. It is true. I had a brain tumour in 2015. When I travelled to London to do a show, just two days before the show, I was rushed to the hospital.

“I was in a coma for three months. I thank God I am alive.”





