My purported suspension from APC, African Magic drama — Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, says his purported suspension from the party by individuals masquerading as executives of his ward is just like an African Magic drama.

Alhaji Ganduje said this when he received members of Forum of the States Chairmen of APC in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said: “This is African Magic drama, and it is not leading political parties anywhere.

“There is no doubt that what happened was a distraction, but we assure you that our party cannot be distracted or diverted.

“We are focused, we know where we are heading to, we know our objectives and we know how to achieve them.

“That is why we have the President, more state governors, and more senators in our party, and more are coming into our fold.

Ganduke charged the state chairmen to remain focused, saying the party under his leadership had introduced innovations to make it a strong institution.

Earlier, Alphonsus Okadigbo, the Secretary of the Forum of APC State Chairmen, said the visit was to identify with Ganduje and to affirm their support for him.

Okadigbo said: “We are here to show loyalty and solidarity to your leadership and the party’s National Working Committee and to tell members of the public that we are solidly behind you.

“We are sure that you are on course on the steps you have taken to reposition our party and to take it to greater heights.”

He added that the chairmen would be delighted if they were given a formal meeting day where they could discuss their perspective on how to grow and make the party better.

Also speaking, Cornelius Ojelabi, Lagos State APC Chairman and the forum’s Acting Chairman, described the purported suspension of Ganduje as unfortunate.

Ojelani said the state chairmen were saddened by the development, adding that such should not be encouraged in the party because there were constitutional provisions before such decisions could be taken.

“Although the coup has failed, we want to assure you that we are behind you, we pray that the good Lord will give you the wisdom, knowledge and understanding to continue to lead us,” he said.