My dearest son, by Kayode Ajulo

KK, You will always be remembered with great love and many tears, to only feel pain and sorrow, however, would not be fair to you my darling.

This day, the 27th day of May 2018 will be a celebration of the short time you were here with us.

The loss of a child is something I could have never prepared for and your death has taught me that life is not about waiting for the storm to pass but it is about learning to dance in the rain.

Your life meant so much more to the entire family, more than words could say. You were here so briefly, I wonder if you know all the ways you’ve touched our world and even hearts and everyone who knew you, since the day God called you home.

Will we ever forget or stop loving you? NO! Not now, Not ever!

As this day is upon us, oh, how our hearts still hurt, but as even as we mourn your death, we will always celebrate your birthday, a unique day for children.

I am profoundly proud of you; you have taught me and added to my causes and struggles. I look forward to ensure that our society place premium on children safety. I will continue to be the best, doting and protective dad I can be to your sisters, Kanyin and Kiishi as you expected. I will continue to seek peace, as you wished. I will not let you down. It’s my turn to make you proud.

As profoundly painful as it is to love and laugh without you physically by my side, I choose to do so even now. That is the lesson you’ve taught me, KK.

Thank you for the life lessons. Thank you for your hugs and kisses. Thank you for enduring it all. Thank you for sharing your Tintin, Ben Ten,, and all those Nickelodeon Movies excitements with me. Thank you for letting me see you jump up and down upon seeing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Thank you for letting me watch cartoons with you and for hiding remote controls out of my reach so that I won’t have the liberty to change your favourite Channels.

Thank you for the honour of being called your dad.

Thank you, KK. My pride. My joy. My love. I miss you so much it hurts.

It’s all good my son.

Happy Seventh Posthumous birthday, General Edwin Emmanuel Oludotun Abiodun Ayomide Oluwakayikunmi Kayode-Ajulo.