My boss tried to stop my husband from dating me – Helen Paul + Video

Nigerian comedian and professor in the United States of America, Helen Paul, has revealed that one of her former bosses tried to discourage her husband, Femi Bamisile, from dating her.

Paul, who has been sharing her life experience from birth recently, spoke on the Honest Bunch podcast.

The 45-year-old stand up comedy said this happened when she was working at Television Continental in Lagos.

Paul, who married Bamisile in 2010, with the marriage blessed with children, said: “My boss called my husband to say: ‘Femi, is it that kind of Helen you want to date? You are more than this.’

“And he said: ‘If you want to just enjoy yourself with her, it is okay.’

“I took Femi to my own office then in TVC.

“My HR looked at Femi and said: ‘Look at how clean you are. A lawyer. Why the choice of Helen?’”