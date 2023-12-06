MURIC tasks FG on bombing of 120 Kaduna villagers



The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has tasked the Federal Government to investigate the bombing of 120 villagers in Tudun-Biri, Igabi Local Government of Kaduna State by the Nigerian Army.

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the Executive Director, MURIC, said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

“Army drones killed 120 innocent villagers at Tudun-Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday, December 3. The victims were celebrating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) when the ugly incident occurred.



“Although the Nigerian Army has accepted responsibility for the attack. We strongly condemn the killing of unarmed and innocent villagers. The incident reflects carelessness and lack of professionalism.

“MURIC demands full investigation into the circumstances surrounding this disaster. Those found responsible for the callous murder of these innocent Muslim villagers must be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Also Read:



“We also demand full compensation for lives lost and properties destroyed in this thoughtless attack. Life is sacred and soldiers should not turn innocent civilians to lawful targets of their killing machines,” he said.