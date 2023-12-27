MURIC commends Tinubu, Zulum for  free train, buses

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for providing free train rides during Christmas and the new year celebrations.

The group also lauded the governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, for similar gestures.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday, 27th December, 2023 by the Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

He said: “It will be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed that the Nigeria Railway Corporation should provide free train rides to Nigerians during this Christmas season and the New Year up till 4th January 2024. He also gave instructions to the effect that 50% of transport fares should be subsidized in road transport companies for those who have to travel during the yuletide (https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2023/12/27/yuletide-excitement-commendations-trail-tinubus-transport-subsidy).

“In the same vein, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, approved free luxury bus rides to the South for 630 families during Christmas in order to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on Christians in his state. It must be stated that Zulum has been offering this humanitarian gesture since he became governor in 2019 (https://theshieldonlineng.com/again-zulum-provides-free-christmas-transportation-to-south/).

“His wife, Dr. Falmata Babagana Zulum, also shared bags of rice, gallons of palm oil and cash gifts to 600 Christian women on Wednesday, 20th December, 2023 (https://blueprint.ng/christmas-borno-first-lady-shares-gifts-to-600-christian-women-others-4/).

“MURIC appreciates these humanitarian gestures coming from Muslim rulers to Nigerian Christians. These gestures bear eloquent testimonies of the true character of Muslims, particularly the act of giving with no strings attached.

“We therefore commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for deeming it fit to lift the burden of the removal of oil subsidy off the shoulders of poor Christians in order to make them happy during this year’s Christmas and New Year festivities.

“These acts of kindness from Muslim rulers towards their Christian subjects are what we expect Christian leaders elsewhere to reciprocate particularly towards their Muslim subjects. It should also be the major preoccupation of Christian clerics and their followers instead of luciferous lies, anti-Muslim rhetoric and verbal halitosis directed at Muslim leaders.

“Religious crisis will become history if other leaders emulate these kind offers made by Tinubu and Zulum. It will eliminate mutual suspicion, diminish marginalization and enhance inclusiveness.

“In the true nature of Abrahamic faiths, we charge Nigerian leaders to make unconditional sacrifices in the interest of the poor. We call upon the citizens to commit themselves to sincere patriotism and selfless service to Nigeria without giving consideration to peer influence. Pure love for one’s country does not stomach comparison with the unpatriotic actions of other selfish compatriots. This commitment should begin from this Christmas season but must not end there.

Also Read:

“Before we conclude this Christmas message, we strongly condemn the killing of about 60 villagers in Plateau State which occurred two days ago. We share the pain and anguish of the bereaved. We urge the security agencies to up their game in the protection of lives and properties of Nigerians.”

#TinubuFreeTrain

#ZulumFreeBuses