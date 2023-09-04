MultiChoice, owner of DStv, GoTV partners 2nd Cycling Lagos 

Leading Pay TV in Sub-Saharan Africa, MultiChoice, owner of DStv and GoTV has announced a partnership with Cycling Lagos (www.cyclinglagos.com), one of the biggest cycling events in Africa scheduled to hold in Lagos in October 21 and 28, 2023.

This is the second time the cable TV giant will be supporting the event to showcase the uniqueness of cycling to millions of subscribers across Africa.

Commenting on the partnership in Lagos, Executive Head of Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria, Tope Oshunkeye said: ” We are happy to offer media partnership for the Cycling Lagos event in October.”

With the partnership, MultiChoice, which provides a variety of entertainment channels to millions of subscribers via DSTV and GoTV will be actively involved in publicity and coverage of the Cycling event.

Managing Director of BrandEscort Communication and creator of the cycling initiative, Bamidele Adeleye said the consistency of MultiChoice in supporting the Cycling Lagos event is a testament to the conviction the Pay TV company has in the organizers of the event.

“About 5 years ago, we started this unique project with the support of Multichoice and here we are again with the 2nd edition and our partnership with MultiChoice continues to grow strong. We are really excited to work together with the Pay TV company to promote a healthy lifestyle in Nigeria and Africa through cycling,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference recently to announce activities for the event, Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission, . Oluwatoyin Gafaar said the Lagos State Government will “ensure that 2nd Cycling Lagos is not only successful but leave an indelible mark in the growth and development of grassroot sports in the State.”

Gafaar who was represented by the Director, Sports Development, Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr. Kolawole Moses reaffirmed the commitment of the state government in promoting grassroots sports development in the state.

He said the 2nd edition of Cycling Lagos would help in discovering new talents in the state.

The second edition is made up of five categories: Corporate race, Celebrity race, Amateur race, Children race and Professional race to accommodate all interested participants.

The 2nd Cycling Lagos with the Theme, Greener Ride will kick off with its Mini Tour of Lagos – A promotional tour in select locations in Lagos on October 21, 2023. The Children Edition will also hold on October 21, 2023 @ the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. The Grand Finale of the event holds in Lagos on Saturday October 28, 2023.

Aside MultiChoice, the 2023 edition is also supported by the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lagos State Cycling Association, Nestle Nigeria Plc among others.