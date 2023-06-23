Mrs. Lagbaja assumes office as 23rd NAOWA President

The wife of the new Chief of Army Staff, Maria Lagbaja, on Thursday assumed office as the 23rd President of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association.

Lagbaja took over from Salamatu Yahaya, wife of former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya.

While handing over the mantle of leadership to the new president, Yahaya advised Lagbaja to be firm, focused and ensure that the association’s vision was sustained.

She urged her to see leadership as a place to learn and take responsibilities, adding that there were high expectations from the public.

Yahaya called on members to extend the same support she enjoyed from them to enable her succeed in achieving NAOWA objectives.

According to her, people fail in leadership because they tend to think that leadership is about show.

“Yes, there is the glamour parts of leadership but the most important part of leadership is in ability to impact the lives of others,” she said.

In her remarks, Lagbaja commended her predecessor for the positive impact of her leadership on the well-being of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

She also thanked the former president for her novel, attentive, charitable and charismatic role in mentoring the women to be better wives to their husbands.

She said: “I vividly remember how I used to listen when you advise me on several occasions.

“You are no doubt a role model to us all.

“You have indeed left a big shoe, which I will depend on the grace of God to wear.

“I will try my best to do best in sustaining and improving the standard I met.

“For our dear members, I appeal to you to please give me the maximum support you gave my predecessor for the development of our great organisation.

“As a team, we shall continue to achieve greater heights, God’s willing.”

