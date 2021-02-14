Popular comedian, Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, has reacted to his arrest at Lekki Tollgate in Lagos State on Saturday.

Mr Macaroni and 39 others were arrested at the venue of a protest by operatives of the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Lagos State Task Force.

They were subsequently arraigned at a Lagos State Mobile Court and granted bail in the sum of N100,000.

