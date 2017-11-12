Moses tops BBC African Footballer of the Year shortlist

Victor Moses is on a five-man shortlist for the prestigious BBC African Footballer of the Year award.

The nomination follows another he received earlier this month for the African Footballer of the Year award, organised by CAF, the continent’s governing body.

Moses has made the shortlist for the BBC prize following a fantastic year at Chelsea in which he helped win the Premier League title and reach the FA Cup final, all from the new position of right wing-back.

On the international stage, Moses has been a key player for Nigeria who were the first African team to qualify for next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

He scored three goals in qualifying and was named in CAF’s continent-wide best XI.

The award dates back to 1992 and there have been two previous Chelsea winners, Michael Essien (2006) and Didier Drogba (2009).

Moses was a nominee back in 2013.

Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez won last year.

The shortlisted players are Victor Moses – Chelsea; Sadio Mane – Liverpool; Mo Salah – Liverpool; Naby Keita – RB Leipzig; and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Borussia Dortmund.

The names were revealed in a live broadcast on BBC World News, BBC World Service radio and the BBC’s many partner stations in Africa.

Voting is open now on the BBC Sport website and closes on November 27.