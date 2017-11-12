Moses: I want to be Africa’s king 

Nigerian international, Victor Moses, has expressed the desire to win the Africa’s Best Player award.

Moses has already been nominated for the Confederation of African Football’s Player of the Year award.

Moses has now been named one of the top-five players from his continent as voting for the BBC’s African Player of the Year prize opens.

“Yes, it is amazing,” Moses added. “I am pleased with the position I am in today. My manager and team-mates helped me and encouraged me.

“It shows how hard I worked last year but it isn’t about being nominated but winning [the award].

“Whatever the outcome is, I know that I have had a great year at the club and with the national team as well.”

Moses has also heaped praise on Cesar Azpilicueta for his leadership qualities and believes the Spaniard has had the biggest impact on him at Chelsea.

Moses’ positional change to wing-back was surprising to many at Chelsea as many believed that he had little future at Stamford Bridge after loan spells at West Ham, Stoke City and Liverpool.

“I’d say Azpilicueta [has influenced me most],” Moses revealed. “He played a huge part in my defensive development last season.

“He is always behind me, always constantly talking to me to make sure I am in the right position. When is the time to go and when’s the time to stay.

“The more games I was playing, [the more] we were getting used to the formation and position I was playing, which worked out well for me and he helped a lot.

“He understands me. We established a partnership which was very good. To me, I would say that Cesar is underrated. As a defender he has got everything.

“He’s quick, he’s got that desire, passion for the game. He just wants to play football.

“Azpilicueta is never tired. He can run all night in every minute. He wants to play every game.

“I think he could play on a Saturday and then again on a Monday. He’s got a great ability.”