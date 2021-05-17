Morocco has been announced as the host of the Confederation of African Football Champions League final.

This was announced by the Confederation of African Football, which also revealed that Egypt will host the 2023 U20 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Egypt will also stage the first-ever women’s CAF Champions League later this year.

The 2023 U17 AFCON finals will be hosted by Algeria, while the 2022 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations finals will take place in Mozambique.

The Executive Committee also approved the decisions of the Emergency Committee relating to the postponement of the African qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 which were supposed to be played in June 2021.

The qualifiers will now take place in the existing windows of September, October and November 2021, and March 2022.