Morocco ‘confident’ in bid to host 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Morocco’s football officials remain convinced that they have the ability to present a solid bid to replace Guinea as hosts for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Delivering a triumphant Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA Club World Cup within the same year,

The country’s footballing elite stress they are ready ahead of the draw following their successful hosting of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA Club World Cup in the same year.

In an interview with BBC Sport Africa, Moroccan official and Director of the Mohammed VI Football Complex Hassan Kharbouch emphasised that “Morocco is ready” to host the continental affair.

“We just organised a successful Club World Cup after our previous successes of hosting this same tournament in 2013 and 2014,” Kharbouch added.

Mentioning the record attendees for the football tournaments, Kharbouch noted venues across the nation can organise training sessions and rounds.

“We’ve also staged the Under-17 and Under-23 Nations Cups, and as hosts we delivered record African attendances for the Women’s Cup of Nations in Rabat and Casablanca in 2022,” Kharbouch conveyed in the BBC interview.

“We have all the facilities and logistics to organise the African Cup of Nations, not only in Rabat and Casablanca but also in Tangier, Oujda, Fez, Marrakech and Agadir, each venue boasting of a number of training sites.”

Morocco, which last hosted the AFCON in 1988, was due to stage it again in 2015 but withdrew because of fears over an Ebola outbreak.

Now the race to replace Guinea is on as the country failed to provide a need for suitably growing infrastructure and facilities.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe confirmed last month that Morocco will bid against rival Algeria, South Africa, Zambia, and a joint Benin-Nigeria proposal to replace the West African country.

Morocco is dubbed a favourite because of its growing economy, a feat that trumps South Africa for its current conditions.

Unlike Zambia, Morocco has hosted the tournament.

Algeria last hosted the tournament in 1990, but the country’s political stability poses a threat to its bid.

The upcoming AFCON will see 24 teams compete from June to July 2025.