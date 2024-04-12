More EKEDC customers migrated to Band A for 20 hours power supply

More customers under the franchise of Eko Electricity Distribution Company are set to experience and enjoy a guaranteed minimum of 20 hours of power supply daily in line with the newly approved Multi-Year Tariff Order as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved the upgrade of 33 additional feeders to Band A.

This was disclosed in a statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communications of EKEDC, Babatunde Lasaki.

In the statement, Lasaki assured customers within the EKEDC network of ongoing efforts to improve the quality of service rendered to them.

The 33 additional feeders are Adeleke Adedoyin, Ajeast, Annex, Army Resettlement, British American Tobacco, CIG, Coker, Dideolu, Droyers, Empire Court, Estate, Etim Inyang, Firro, Freeman, Glover and Heritage.

Others are M&K Express, Mega Plaza, Montgomery 1, Moore Road, Nest Oil, NIMR, Nipost, Osborne, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Palace Road, Rocky Estate, Rumens, Smith, Station Feeder (Nitel), Victoria Arobieke, DPR and Nitel.

Lasaki noted that adding the 33 newly approved Band A feeders makes 54 Band A feeders for EKEDC.

He said: “In our bid to serve our customers better, we are looking to even add more feeders to the list of our Band A feeders so that more customers can enjoy a guaranteed 20 hours of power supply daily.

“It is also our commitment to ensure that customers under other service bands, that is, Bands B to E also enjoy their guaranteed minimum supply hours while we work to improve our power supply.

“We are working tirelessly to eliminate supply downtime within our franchise area and achieve our goal of a stable and uninterruptible power supply.”

Lasaki further explained that the Company has within its ranks a Rapid Response Team available to take down any complaints and enquiries from customers regarding power supply, which is available on the EKEDC website: www.ekedp.com.

He also urged customers to check the band they belong to by inputting their meter or account numbers on the same website via: https://feederinfo.ekedp.com/.

He said the EKEDC is dedicated to investing more in infrastructural capacity to improve power supply and is working with all the NESI stakeholders to ensure a minimum of 20 hours of supply is available to all its customers.