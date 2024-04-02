Monarch intervenes in face-off between KWAM 1, ex-drummer

The Aseyin of Iseyin in Oyo State, Oba Sefiu Olawale Oyebola Ajirotutu Adeyeri 111, has intervened in the face-off between popular Nigerian musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, professionally known as KWAM 1, and his erstwhile lead drummer, Ayankunle Ayanlowo,

The monarch revealed this to newsmen on Monday when the drummer honoured the invitation he extended to him.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting with Ayanlowo, Oba Ajirotutu said his intervention was because both parties in the feud have strong connections with Iseyin.

He said while KWAM 1 is an in-law, the other is a son of Ado-Awaye, a community under Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State.

He said: “I have heard what Kunle said about his experience at his work and also listened to the video made by his former boss, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde.

“All I will say is that both of them should allow peace to reign.

“I told Kunle to stop posting videos, abusing his former boss and he has started efforts to reach out to KWAM 1 to speak with him and ask for peaceful reconciliation.

“I have read and listened to many angles to the issue from individuals taking sides, but as a monarch, I will want peace and not for this to continue.”

Ayanlowo, who also spoke with newsmen after the meeting, said he would abide by the counsel of the monarch to stop posting confrontational videos.

He appreciated his fans across the world, especially those who supported him when the issue was made public.

He said: “They said I should not attack anyone anymore through social media or live interviews and I have agreed with the monarch.

“I just want to start by appreciating all those that stood with me during my travail till now.

“Those that heard my voice and have supported me morally, spiritually and financially.

“I pray that the Lord Almighty will not abandon them all, their children will never suffer in their efforts to survive.”

KWAM 1 and his former drummer have been embroiled in a quarrel for some weeks now when the latter called his former boss out for allegedly treating him as a slave.

Ayankunle accused the Fuji musician of a poor welfare package for his band members.

KWAM1 has vehemently denied the allegations.