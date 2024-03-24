Mohbad’s wife laments: I miss my baby so much, Liam will clock one without ‘dada’

Omowunmi, the wife of Nigeria’s late music star, Ilerioluwa Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad, has lamented missing her husband as their child, Liam, clocks one in a few weeks.
The Eagle Online recalls that Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, with Liam then about six months old.
Expressing grief over the death of Mohbad, who she called “baby”, Omowunmi wrote on social media: “No female deserves to go through this, haa, I don’t wish this pain on my enemy.
“Liam will clock in a few weeks without dada, I miss my baby so much.”