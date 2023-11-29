Mohbad: Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Zino appear in public after bail + Video

Afrobeat singer, Azeez Fashola; also known as Naira Marley; music promoter, Samson Balogun, popularly called Sam Larry; and Oniyide Azeez, professional known as Zinoleesky, have appeared in the public for the first time since they were granted bail over the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba.

The Eagle Online recalls that a Magistrate Court in the Yaba area of Lagos State granted them bail two weeks ago.

They were detained by the Lagos State Police Command following their alleged role in the death of Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

They were accused of having intimidated Mohbad, who many also called Imole, before his death.

Also Read:

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023 and was buried on September 13, 2023 in controversial circumstances.

This led to the order by the Lagos State Government for a probe into the death.

In a viral video on Wednesday, Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Zinoleesky were spotted at an orphanage making donations.