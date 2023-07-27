MOB @ 60: Tope Alabi, Alaseyori, others set Ekiti ablaze with marathon praise

828 828

Topmost gospel singers, Tope Alabi, Yinka Alaseyori, Aduke Gold, Esther Igbekele, Bj Sax will on Friday, set the capital of Ekiti state, Ado-Ekiti ablaze with 24 hours Marathon praise for the Senate Leader, Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele 60th birthday celebration .

The 24 hours Marathon praise is part of activities lined up to celebrate the 60 years birthday of the Senate Leader .

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the 24 hours Marathon praise , Prince Akin Olayisade, the event is meant to thank God for what he has done so far in the life of his son (Senator Bamidele) for the past 60 years .

Other artists expected to perform at the event are Big Bolaji, Jerry Melody, Deborah Ajayi, Tope Flourish, Mr. Gbera, Lanre Alawiselese , Tee Praise, Joy Sax, Evang. Onileola, Olubunmi.

The Chairman said that the event will start by 7am at the Obafemi Awolowo Civic center in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state till 7am Saturday morning .

The statement reads, “The 24 hours praise which will start from 7am on Friday till 7am on Saturday is meant to celebrate faithfulness of God in the life of Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele for the past 60 years .

“To make the event glorious , foremost gospel artists have been lined up for the event which will be held at Obafemi Awolowo Civic center in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

“Many dignitaries are expected at the event to praise God for what he has done so far in the life of Senator Bamidele.”