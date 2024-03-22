MNJTF: Force Commander Charges Troops to adhere to Code of Conduct

The Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major General Ibrahim Sallau Ali, has charged troops to adhere to the established code of conduct during operations.

He made the charge during his operational visit across some MNJTF sectors located in Mora, Bagasola, and Monguno on the 20th and 21st of March 2024.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief of Military Public Information, Lieu. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, on Friday.

The statement partly read, “Gen Ali emphasised the importance of maintaining the highest standards of behaviour to ensure the success of their mission and to uphold the honour of the force.

“He cautioned the troops against any act of unethical behaviour such as sexual exploitation, looting or killing of innocent civilians.These actions, he stressed, not only tarnish the reputation of the MNJTF but also undermine the trust and support of the communities they are meant to protect.”

Furthermore, the statement disclosed further that, “Praising the bravery and dedication of the troops, General Ali expressed his gratitude for their continued commitment to the mission of restoring peace in the Lake Chad basin region.

“He acknowledged the challenges they face and commended their resilience in the face of adversity. Furthermore, the Force Commander urged the troops to maintain a state of readiness at all times, highlighting the unpredictable nature of their operational environment and the need for constant vigilance.”

The statement equally assured that the “visit by the Force Commander was not only an opportunity to reiterate the importance of operational conduct but also served as a platform to assess the readiness and morale of the troops.”