MM2 ready for holiday traffic surge, says COO

Ahead of Christmas celebrations and holidays, operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, have expressed readiness to facilitate seamless passenger movement.

Bi-Courtney also said it was collaborating with airlines to ensure that as more aircraft came in, it would provide needed facilities for their smooth operation.

Acting Chief Operating Officer of Bi-Courtney, Mr Remi Jibodu, made this known at a media tour to the headquarters of Vanguard Newspapers in Lagos.

Jibodu, who assured that air travellers using the terminal would have a fantastic experience, insisted that everything would be perfected from the gate to the boarding and take-off.

His words: “Towards the end of the year, we know that traffic will definitely increase, and a lot of airlines are bringing in more aircraft to be able to support the expected traffic that we will experience.

“That means that we are going to have more aircraft at our apron, more facilitation of passengers, and thus we have a very strong collaboration with the airlines to ensure that as they are bringing in the aircraft, we would be able to provide every facility that will make sure that they have a fantastic operation at our terminal.

“That we have been doing, and coupled with that, there is even a tradition in the industry where you have new airlines that want to start operating starting at the peak periods to be able to recoup their revenues as fast as possible so we have a couple of them that are coming onboard so what it also means is that our facility must be able to accommodate them especially when it comes to facilitation of passengers. Screening, boarding, check-ins should not be a harrowing experience. It should be seamless even through the screening point and the check-out till you eventually get into the aircraft.

“As an airport and looking at the time of the year, top of our minds is to ensure that the end of the year preparation and the rush is taken care of. By taken care of I mean specifically to ensure that our passengers that would pass through have a fantastic experience right from the gate to the time they board their aircraft and take-off from the apron.

“We are known for excellence and we want to ensure that we maintain that status at every point in time and when you talk about aviation, just one incident can just throw you off and for you to recover from it would take a long time. We are very conscious of that and we ensure that in our preparation we dot our i’s and cross the t’s.”

Vanguard News.

