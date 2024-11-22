Man, girlfriend arrested for kidnapping , killing, burying Septuagenarian in shallow grave

Enugu State Police Command has arrested one Ikechukwu Okoye, 33 and Juliet Ogbodo, 39 for kidnapping and murder of a 70-year-old Mary Nwatu.

Mary Nwatu, 70, was reportedly declared missing on September 15, 2024 after her visit to Okoye’s house without return.

According to reports by the Enugu Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, Mary Nwatu had gone to pay a visit to Ikechukwu Okoye’s mother when the suspect kidnapped her, murdered, and buried her in a shallow grave in his compound.

However, on October 5, 2024, Ikechukwu Okoye began to demand ransom of Six million naira from the victim’s children which was later negotiated to three million naira, but was only offered ₦20,000 to allow the victim to speak to her family.

In a press release by the Enugu Police Division, the suspects were alleged to have been involved in burying their victim, Mary Nwatu in a shallow grave in September.

“Okoye confessed to kidnapping Mrs Nwatu on September 14, 2024, around 8:00a.m. He stated that the victim came to their house to look for his mother when he kidnapped, murdered, and buried her in a shallow grave inside an uncompleted building in the compound”, noted Ndukwe.

Juliet Ogbodo, the suspect’s girlfriend, was arrested for abetting crime after confessing to having knowledge of Okoye’s crime without reporting it to the Police.

“The victim’s remains have been exhumed and deposited at the mortuary for preservation and autopsy. The suspects, along with any other individuals found complicit in this heinous crime will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations”, Ndukwe said.

