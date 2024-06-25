Misinformation, fake news as damaging as terrorism, says Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has lauded the media for its pivotal role and crucial contribution to national security by shaping public perception and understanding of terrorism, encouraging them to project positive alternatives to extremist ideologies.

He also urged journalists to uphold the ethics of journalism, ensuring objectivity and fairness while avoiding language that could be seen as biased or inflammatory.

Idris reiterated the importance of responsible journalism in the fight against terrorism, noting that misinformation and fake news can be as damaging as terrorist acts.

The Information Minister made this known while speaking at the opening of a two-day training workshop on “Effective Reporting Towards Strengthening Alternatives to Terrorist Ideologies” for Defence Correspondents and Reporters, held at the Office of the National Security Adviser on Tuesday.

He highlighted the crucial influence of the media in shaping public perception and promoting peace.

“The media holds immense power to influence minds, shape narratives, and promote peace,” Idris stated.

While commending the National Counter-Terrorism Centre and the Office of the National Security Adviser for their strategic engagement with the media, Idris emphasised the significant impact the media coverage has on public understanding of terrorism and national security issues.

The minister acknowledged the proactive efforts of these institutions in the fight against terrorism, noting their numerous successful rescue operations of kidnap victims.

“Thank you for your dedication and service to the nation,” he said.

Speaking on the ideological battle posed by terrorism, Idris stressed the need for the media to offer compelling, positive alternatives to extremist ideologies.

“Terrorism is not merely a physical threat; it is an ideological battle of the mind,” he explained.

Idris enjoined journalists to work closely with security experts, sociologists, psychologists, and community leaders to provide a comprehensive perspective on terrorism and its alternatives.

He equally called on the media to highlight successful initiatives and programs by the NCTC and ONSA that counter radicalization and support the rehabilitation and reintegration of repentant terrorists into the community.

The minister encouraged reporters to use data and research to enhance the credibility and depth of their stories.

Further in his address, the Minister also warned against sensationalism and the spread of misinformation.

“Sensational reporting can inadvertently glorify terrorist acts and spread fear,” he cautioned.

Reiterating the government’s support for free and responsible journalism, Idris said, “Let me also use this platform to reiterate the commitment of President Tinubu’s administration to free and responsible journalism.

“We sincerely appreciate your work and we will continue to support you through access to accurate information, regular media briefings, and training opportunities such as this workshop.

“Together, we can create a strong, united front against terrorism.”

Idris declared the workshop open, expressing his hopes for fruitful deliberations.