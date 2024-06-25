Two killed, many injured over land dispute between communities in Nasarawa

In a distressing incident, two persons were reportedly killed and several others injured on Monday in Keana town following a land related dispute at the Benue-Nasarawa border community.

An eyewitness told Vanguard that the unfortunate incident leading to a fatal attack started when some dead bodies of Alago indigenes were found in their farms.

“As I am talking to you right now I am inside the roof of my house with my family members because we are being attacked by some youths chanting war songs.”

Another witness said that the attack left an unverified number of dead bodies seen lying down with many wounded and some moved to Lafia for treatment.

The witnesses narrated that the incident that culminated in Monday’s attack is a land related matter between the indigenous Alagos and Tivs.

Confirming the incident, the senior special assistant to Governor Sule on Public Affairs, Comrade Peter Ahemba, said that the crisis started as a result of land dispute between Tiv from Benue and Alago indigenes at the Benue/Nasarawa border.

According to Ahemba, only one person was killed and four wounded.

He disclosed further that security agents have been deployed to the area and peace has been restored.