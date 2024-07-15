Ministry Of Livestock: A tribal time bomb waiting to explode, Ohanaeze Youths warn Tinubu 

The Apex socio-cultural Youth organization of Ndigbo, Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC), on Monday, rejected the proposed Ministry of livestock describing it as a tribal time Bomb that will explode into tribal crisis and war in a short time.

Speaking to newsmen at Enugu, the national President General Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC) Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka urged president Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rescind the decision of creating the Ministry of livestock.

According to him, the development will be another time BOMB that will spark tribal war between Fulani and others tribes in Nigeria.

Comrade Igboayaka, in a statement sighted by The Eagle Online, reminded president Bola Ahmed Tinubu to recall that former president Mohammadu Buhari tribal Government tried to force Ruga to the throat of Nigerians, but it was vehemently resisted and rejected by well meaning Nigerians.

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should hasten up to cancel the proposed ministry of livestock as initiated by ethnic land grabbers of the Fulani Political oligarchy through Miyetti Allah.”

The statement continued: “Unfortunately, President Bola Ahmed was misled on Tuesday July 9th 2024 into inaugurating the Presidential Committee on Implementation of Livestock Reforms which was tactically keyed in as a means to address obstacles to agricultural productivity and open up new opportunities which benefit farmers, herders, processors and distributors in the livestock-farming value chain, but in actual sense it is reintroduction of RUGA from back door.

Also Read:

“It’s historic that the Yoruba’s have suffered untold ethnic farmers crisis and killings by Fulani herders, therefore President Bola Ahmed Tinubu creation of livestock ministry is an attempt to arm Fulani herders and institutionalise a monster that will pose a threat to consume Yoruba farmers.

“It’s pathetic, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not aware that those behind the proposed ministry of livestock are the same cabals that have constantly pushed for establishment of RUGA in Nigeria for the past 12 years from former President Goodluck Jonathan administration to former president Mohammadu Buhari administration.”

Igboayaka added that, “It’s unfortunate and unacceptable to create ministries or agencies according to the interest, needs or demands of one section of the country or a particular tribe instead for national interest.

“Creation of livestock ministry as championed by Miyetti Allah is a Fulani livestock agricultural project as a means to penetrate and grab lands that belong to other tribes for settlement in disguise of agricultural purpose.”

“Ndigbo will resist any form of cattle colony in Igbo land that serve interest of Fulani herders, with its further target of land grabbing institutionalization of fulani community settlement in Igbo land will ultimately be resisted with the last pint of our blood,” Comrade Igboayaka vowed.

“I urge other ethnic groups, the middle Belt who are majorly the target of Fulani herders ethnic cleansing and land grabbing to rise up and resist the implementation of the so called livestock Reform,” Igboayaka concluded.

Post Views: 6