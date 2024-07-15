Gusau pledges continued support for women’s football at all levels

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has reiterated that his administration is committed to providing more opportunities for women to enhance their capacity and also find gainful employment within the Nigeria football ecosystem as they develop themselves.

Speaking on Monday at the opening ceremony of the three-module CAF-C License Coaching Course (exclusively for women) in Abuja, Gusau stated that football being for all – men, women, young and old – the present NFF administration will always support women coaches to get employment with either government-owned, privately-owned or community-owned clubs after building their capacity to a certain level.

“FIFA has been putting much premium on women football over the years, and we are also happy to follow suit. Women football continues to grow worldwide, and our country should not be any different. Whatever we are doing, without training those who train the footballers, we are not doing anything meaningful. Those who train the players must continuously improve their own capacity in knowledge of modern tactics and techniques in order to make our teams much better.

“This is the whole essence of the women-exclusive CAF-C Licence Course. By next year, we hope to conduct a CAF-B Course, and by the following year, perhaps a CAF-A Course.”

Gusau pledged that the men will not be neglected, as there are plans for a CAF-C program for them in a number of weeks.

NFF Technical Director, Coach Augustine Eguavoen praised the leadership of the Federation for always treating favourably, and with dispatch, all memos related to coaching education. He also confirmed that the program is in three modules, with the first module 15th – 25th July, to be followed by a two-week internship for the participants between 27th July – 7th August. The participants will return to Abuja for the second module that is scheduled for 12th – 20th August, after which they will go on another two-week internship, 23rd August – 4th September.

The third module, which comes with examinations for the participants, will take place 9th – 19th September.

Dr. Terry Babatunde Eguaoje, NFF’s Head of Education, is among the coach educators’ team, which also includes Coaches Isah Ladan Bosso, Wemimo Olanrewaju and Lanrence Ndaks.

Among the 30 participants are former Super Falcons’ stars Precious Dede, Joy Jegede, Esther Michael, Maureen Eke, Otas Ogbonmwan, Vera Okolo, Cecilia Nku, Taiwo Ajobiewe, Gloria Ofoegbu and Amenze Aighewi. There are also Barr. Victoria Nlemigbo and retired FIFA referee Folusho Ajayi.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi advised the participants to dedicate themselves fully to improving themselves through the program, as opportunities abound within the Nigerian and African football environments for qualified, competent and ambitious coaches.

Also at the event were NFF Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire; Director of Competitions, Ruth David; Deputy Director, Technical Mrs Faith Ben-Anuge; Assistant Director, Technical Abdulrafiu Yusuf; Chief Technical Officer Garba Lawal; SA to GS Mohammed Adebayo Ameenu; COO of Nigeria Women Football League, Modupe Shabi and; NFF Head of Admin, Kut-Kut Fon.

