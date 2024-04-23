Minister visits Abuja school over viral bullying videos

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye, has visited the Lead British International School, Abuja following multiple footages of bullying that surfaced in the internet space on Tuesday.

The minister who visited the school was accompanied by some officials of her ministry.

It was also observed that one of the bullies (female) who was captured in the video was brought to the school by two elderly women.

Multiple videos of students of the school assaulting their fellow students surfaced and went viral on social media on Monday.

In one of the videos, a group of four female students were seen hitting another female student on her cheek while she sat helplessly.

“Who is the boy? What is the boy’s name,” they asked repeatedly while hitting her.

The school’s management in a statement released to the public had noted that it had launched an investigation into the incident.

In a statement signed by the Head of the School, Abraham Ogunkanmbi, LBIS noted that the school has initiated an investigation and appointed a dedicated team to conduct a ‘thorough inquiry’ into the matter.

Ogunkanmbi said the team is currently gathering information, including the review of the video footage and interviews with witnesses, to understand the full scope of the incident and identify the immediate and remote causes.

He added that the school has also reached out to the families of both the perpetrators and the victims to offer them counselling and disciplinary measures as appropriate.

The statement reads in part, “Lead British International School, Abuja is deeply concerned about the recent incident of bullying that has come to light, and want to assure our school community and the public, that we are taking this matter very seriously. We are committed to providing a safe and supportive learning environment for all our students,”

“Hence, upon learning of the incident, we initiated the process of reaching out to the victim and family to provide support, including access to counselling services to help them cope with the emotional and psychological impact of the incident.”

The school added that it would be implementing educational programmes and workshops for students, staff, and parents to raise awareness about bullying and its consequences.

It also appealed to social media users to refrain from further sharing the video clips of the incident.