Minister to Nigerians: Have faith in President Tinubu

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has urged Nigerians to have faith in President Bola Tinubu’s administration as it makes efforts to address the nation’s challenges.

He spoke during an Iftar (breaking of fast) with media executives and practitioners by his ministry on Wednesday in Kano.

The Minister urged Nigerians to be patient with the government, adding that the administration was working hard to surmount the challenges.

According to Idris, the administration had introduced policies and programmes that would uplift the well being of Nigerians.

He said Nigerians should have trust and confidence in the leadership of President Tinubu to ensure the successful implementation of the policies and programmes.

Specifically, Idris said the administration was working assiduously in reviving the nation’s refineries.

He assured that the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery would be completed soon and production would commence.

The minister deplored how the Central Bank of Nigeria was mismanaged by the immediate past leadership of the bank.

He said the Tinubu administration had brought back the lost glory of the apex bank through adoption of apt policies.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President has started yielding positive results because the economy of the nation is gradually being revived and the challenges will soon be over,” he said.

Idris, urged journalists to be objective in their reportage of government’s policies and programmes aimed at moving the nation forward.