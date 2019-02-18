Minister to INEC Chairman: You lied about weather affecting elections

The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has faulted the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, over his excuse that bad weather condition was among factors that resulted in the postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has faulted the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, over his excuse that bad weather condition was among factors that resulted in the postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Minister stated this on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

Yakubu had on Saturday while justifying the postponement of the elections, said inclement weather affected the distribution of election materials.

But tweeting on Sunday, Sirika said: “INEC should say something else as weather was good for flight operations on the eve of elections, similarly all airports were directed to open 24 hours during the election period.”