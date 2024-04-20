Minister hails Nigerian delegates to global robotics meet

Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris has commended the team representing Nigeria at the global robotics competition in Dallas, Texas, later this month.

He spoke when the team paid him a courtesy call on Friday, 19th April 2024.

The Minister was delighted to receive the team members aged 15 and below and students of Glisten Academy, Abuja. They were accompanied by their coaches.

The Minister said the government is willing to promote Nigerians who make the country proud.

“By carrying the Nigerian flag, you are representing Nigeria; we urge you to make your mark in that competition and make Nigeria proud.”

The minister said he was comforted by the children’s ingenuity, comportment, and confidence and was awed by their inventions.

He said “the effort of these children is worthy of emulation as it indicates that when you put in your best, you can excel and be the embodiment of excellence in our country.”

He promised to support the team in enjoying a visible outing.

Also Read:

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Abubakar Mohammed, commended the Minister for the excellent work he is doing to promote Nigeria. He said Nigerians need to know that they are being represented at this competition. He said the children’s commitment indicates the country’s future will be great.

The Executive Director of Glisten Academy, Abba Said, said the competition will attract 650 teams from 65 countries. Even though Nigeria is not attending for the first time, with improved robots, the country will surely bring laurels home this year. The eleven children representing Nigeria are competing in three categories.

The team demonstrated the performance of the robots before the minister.