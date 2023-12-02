Minister frowns at different NIS staff uniforms

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has directed that the uniforms worn by personnel of the Nigerian Immigration Service must be of the same shade, to prevent impersonation.

Tunji-Ojo stressed this at the commissioning of new projects of NIS zone “A” in Ikeja, Lagos State.

He expressed dissatisfaction at different shades of the uniforms he observed during his tour of immigration offices recently.

He said the same shade of uniform must be maintained to prevent marauders from deceiving innocent Nigerians.

The commissioned projects included the Redesigned Quarter Guard, Remodelled Zonal Office Gate, Befitting Guard House, Upgraded Security Post and Car Park Expansion.

There was also the replacement of an underutilised 250 KVA diesel generator with a 50 KVA one, among others.

The facilities were upgraded to express the service’s determination for visibility, control, improved delivery and display of highest standards.

While commending the commitment of the personnel to effective service delivery, the Minister stressed that the new facilities must be meticulously maintained.

Tunji-Ojo said: “If you can’t maintain government facilities, there is no point working in the public sector.

“Personnel should be image makers, so treat government facilities and Nigerians with care and respect.”

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Wura-Ola Adepoju, promised that the service would deliver its promises to Nigerians.

She, however, called on Nigerians to support the service by ensuring they go for passport renewals six months before expiration.

Adepoju said: “Do not wait till your passport expires before you start hammering NIS.”

The Assistant Comptroller-General in charge of the Zone, Adebowale Sadiq, said that completing the projects was a significant step forward for the NIS, Zone ‘A’.

Sadiq said: ”It demonstrates the commitment to providing a safe, secure, and efficient working environment for our officers and a welcoming and conducive environment for our visitors.

“As we move forward, NIS remains committed to continuous improvement and innovation.

“NIS will continue to strive for excellence in all our endeavours, upholding the highest standards of professionalism and service delivery.”