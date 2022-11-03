Military Pensions Board pays final tranche of minimum wage arrears

The Military Pensions Board says it has paid the fourth and final tranche of 25 per cent of the 24 months arrears of the National Minimum Wage increment to eligible retirees.

The Chairman of the board, Rear Admiral Saburi Lawal, revealed the development in a statement issued in Abuja.

He said that the payment commenced on Thursday.

Lawal said the payment was in line with the Board’s promise after the payment of the third tranche of the minimum wage arrears on August 4.

He said the fourth and final tranche was being paid to eligible military retirees who were active on the board’s data base.

According to him, it is in fulfillment of the agreement reached between the board and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning for quarterly release of the appropriated sum this year.

Lawal said: “All eligible military pensioners are therefore, advised to contact their respective banks for their entitlements.

“On behalf of our esteemed military pensioners, the Board wishes to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his immense support to the Board and military retirees.

“Also, the Board extends its appreciation to the Minister of Defence, retired Major General Bashir Magashi, and Minister of Finance, Budget and National planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed for their intervention.

“The board also appreciate the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor as well as the Service Chiefs for their support and Intervention towards ensuring that funds for settling these arrears were appropriated for in the 2022 budget and cash backed accordingly.

“The Board would also like to thank our esteemed military retirees for their patience, understanding and continued support.”





