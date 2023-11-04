Military destroys 96 illegal refining sites, arrests 57 suspects

Troops of “Operation Delta Safe” uncovered and destroyed 96 illegal refining sites and apprehended 57 suspected oil thieves in the Niger Delta in the last one week.

The troops also discovered and destroyed 106 dug out pits, 111 boats, 229 storage tanks and 290 coking ovens.

This was also extended to eight pumping machines, 10 outboard engines, two speedboats and one vessel.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, stated on Friday in Abuja that the troops recovered 506,500 litres of stolen crude oil, 477,790 litres of illegally-refined diesel and 51,000 litres of kerosene.

He explained that the operations were carried out in Cross River, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States.

Buba added that in the South East, troops of “Operation UDO KA” raided criminals’ hideouts in Nnewi South and Ohaukwu Local Government Areas of Anambra and Ebonyi States respectively.

He stated also that the troops neutralised two gunmen on October 25 in a gun duel with men of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network at Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The troops additionally recovered four locally-made Improvised Explosive Devices, a pair of military accoutrements and one locally-made handheld IED.

They recovered five fabricated guns, two pistols, one Dane gun, 179 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm NATO and 35 cartridges.

Also recovered were three AK47 magazines, three cutlasses, one axe and one digital camera between October 27 and 30.

Buba added: “In the conduct of operations, troops neutralised six terrorists, made 13 arrests and rescued three kidnap hostages.

“Troops recovered three AK47 rifles, five fabricated rifles, two pistols, one Dane gun, 48 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo, 20 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 179 rounds of 7.62x51mm NATO, 35 cartridges and six magazines.

“All recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.”