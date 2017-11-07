Messi, Aguero in special training for Eagles 

Argentina’s stars wrapped up warm as they trained in Moscow on Tuesday in preparation for friendly games with Russia and Nigeria.

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero each wore a snood plus a pair of thermal adidas leggings as they fought the cold in the Russian capital, where the temperature was due to fall as low as -1C.

Messi was pictured with his snood pulled up over his mouth and nose, while he rubbed his hands together in a bid to warm up.

Despite the cold, the Barca icon appeared to be in good spirits and was seen grinning while holding a training pole.

Argentina booked their place at the World Cup last month when a Messi hat-trick saw them beat Ecuador 3-1 in a very different climate to sneak third place in South American qualifying.

They are now readying themselves for next summer’s tournament by playing the hosts in Moscow on Saturday, before taking on Nigeria in Krasnodar next Tuesday.

Russia 2018 will be the fourth World Cup to feature Messi, who has scored five goals and assisted three more in 15 previous matches at the finals.