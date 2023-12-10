Merger talks: Labour Party denies involvement

The Labour Party has dismissed reports that it is a part of a reported merger talks.

The Julius Abure-led National Executive Committee of the party said this on Saturday in Abuja.

The faction’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, who spoke in response to the report, said: “There was this news in the media that a group of seven opposition political parties formed a new coalition, tagged: ‘Coalition of Concerned Political Parties.’

“As was noticed, Labour Party was not represented at the meeting in question and therefore couldn’t have been part of the coalition as suggested by the publication.

“The publication we can confirm quoted one of our officials out of context by giving a false impression that Labour Party endorsed the coalition.

“We have continued to posit that the Labour Party is still undergoing a post-mortem of the 2023 general election and until after the exercise, we will not be in a hurry to join the fray of any political arrangement.

“However, we will continue to participate in select meetings of like minds where issues arising from the last general election are discussed with intentions to propose plausible solutions to developments that are threats to our democracy.

“Labour Party is interested in leading discussions on electoral reforms in Nigeria.

“We would like to find a lasting solution where a president of Nigeria with a population of over 200 million emerges with less than nine million votes, and with less than 10 percent of registered voters.

“Labour Party is also interested in finding a lasting solution to a situation where the courts have usurped powers of the electorate.

“It is frustrating that after all the stress involved in elections on the sides of both the candidates and the electorate, and after securing electoral victories at the polls, three or five individuals gleefully upturn the verdict of the people on the altar of some unfounded technicalities.

“That is not what democracy preaches.”