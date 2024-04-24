Men are crazy, but I still want one in my bed — Tiwa Savage

Nigeria’s award-winning singer, Tiwa Savage, has said that despite the crazy nature of men, women cannot do without them.

Savage spoke with MTV Live following the release of her latest collaborative album with Simi: “Men Are Crazy.”

She said: “My collaboration with Simi is titled: ‘Men are crazy,’ but I still want one in my bed.

“The inspiration behind it is that men are crazy but we can’t do without them.

“Simi is somebody that I’ve always wanted to work with.

“She is a queen in Afrobeats so both of us coming together on such an amazing track is magical.”