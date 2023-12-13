MC Oluomo: Wizkid brought laughter, joy to my home + Video

The Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has said that Nigerian musician, Ayo Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, brought laughter and joy to his home when he visited him.

The Eagle Online recalls that MC Oluomo shared the video of Wizkid’s visit on Instagram on Monday.

The visit captured moments the popular Afrobeat star spent in the home of the All Progressives Congress chieftain in Lagos State.

MC Oluomo said: “Today, the illustrious music icon, Ayo Balogun, more commonly known as Wizkid, paid me an unexpected visit, brightening my day with his captivating charm and humble nature.

“As a pillar of the Nigerian music industry, his presence radiated an unmatchable blend of raw talent and humility.

“Our dynamic conversation was a testament to his magnetic personality, leaving a lasting impression.

“His stories about musical influences and personal development struck a chord, providing a unique perspective into his extraordinary success.

“This visit, which underscored his authentic connection with his fans, left me marveling at his musical prowess and consistent warmth, further solidifying my respect and admiration for this musical titan. Ka sha ma se da da.

“Today, my house is filled with excitement as the renowned musician Wizkid graces us with his presence.

“His infectious energy and remarkable talent fill the air, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

“Laughter, music, and unforgettable memories are being made as Wizkid’s presence turns an ordinary day into an extraordinary one.”