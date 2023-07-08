Mbappe in Cameroon for humanitarian work

828 828

Paris Saint Germain striker, Kylian Mbappe has said that he feels ‘honoured’ to visit Cameroon, his country of birth, to launch humanitarian projects.

The superstar is in the Central African country and met with Cameroon’s Prime Minister Minister Joseph Ngute on Friday, along with other officials.

“I’m so happy to be here,” Mbappe said. It’s his first trip to Cameroon since he was a teenager.

The French football captain, 24, was born in Paris to a Cameroonian father.

Mbappé is carrying out humanitarian work on his trip on behalf of his foundation, which seeks to help young people achieve their goals.

“One of the first things Mbappé did when he landed was to visit a school for “children with hearing and speech disabilities that his foundation is funding,” Henry Tataw Ekambi told BBC Newsday.

Mbappe’s future at PSG is unclear though he still has a year left in his current deal that expires next summer.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are believed to be the front-runners in the quest for his signature.

Mbappe has represented France in the 2018 and 2022 Fifa World Cups.