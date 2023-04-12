Mbadinuju’s death, a great loss to Nigeria – Gov. Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Wednesday described the death of former Anambra State Governor, Chinwoke Mbadinuju, as a great loss to Nigeria

He spoke in a condolence message to the Government and People of Anambra, family and friends of the deceased.

The message, in a statement issued in Lokoja by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, had Bello expressing shock over the death.

He said: “I am deeply humbled and saddened by the news of the death of former Governor of Anambra, His Excellency Chinwoke Mbadinuju.

“His death is a great loss to us all, and his contributions to Anambra in particular where he served as governor between 1999 and 2003 and Nigeria in general will always remain prominent.

“I hereby offer my sincere condolences to the people of Anambra, family, friends and associates of deceased and pray that the Almighty God grants them the strength and comfort to weather the difficult period.”

The Governor said that he shared in their grief, offered his sincere condolences and prayed Almighty God to grant them the strength and comfort to weather the difficult period.

Bello also described Mbadinuju, who was also former Editor of Times International and Associate Professor of Politics and African Studies at the State University of New York, as a “visionary” leader.

According to him, the late Mbadinuju, while as Governor, had a clear understanding of the challenges facing his state and painstakingly designed programmes and policies that prioritised the security of his people, while providing a level playing field for all Anambra citizens.

He expressed confidence that the late governor would always be remembered for his sacrifices, contributions and the remarkable impact that he had on the people of the state.

He added: “As we mourn the passing of our senior colleague and elder brother, we must also celebrate his life, pay tribute to his good works, and pledge to emulate his ideals.

“Please accept my heartfelt condolences, and may the soul of the former Governor rest in peace with the Almighty God.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ubadinuju, fondly called Odera, passed-on on Tuesday at the age of 77 at a hospital in Abuja, according to a family source.

NAN reports that before joining mainstream politics, he was an Associate Professor of Politics and African Studies at the State University of New York, United States of America.

He was Personal Assistant to the governor of the old Enugu State, Dr. Jim Nwobodo, between 1979 and 1980.

He also served as Personal Assistant to former President Shehu Shagari between 1980 and 1983.

He was married to Nnebuogo and they have five children: Ada, Chetachi, Nwachukwu, Uche and Chima.