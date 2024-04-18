Manager pleads guilty to N30m theft charge

A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos, on Thursday, remanded a 31-year-old manager, Okwukogo Chukwudum, for allegedly converting the sum of N30 million from his employer to his personal use.

The Magistrate, Sanusi Adagun, ordered the remand of the defendant until April 23 for a review of facts of the case and sentencing.

The defendant, whose house address was not provided, pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that Okwukogo and one other still at large committed the offences between August 2023 and March 2024 at No 34, Oseni Street, Surulere, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan alleged that while Okwukogo worked as the branch manager at Molindo Global Company Ltd., he conspired with the accountant to convert N30 million to his personal use.

He explained that Okwukogo’s fraudulent act was discovered when the internal auditor carried out an audit in the Lagos branch.

The offences, Ekhueorohan said, contravene Sections 287 (8) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 prescribes three years imprisonment for stealing.