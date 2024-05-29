Man,18, jailed six years for stealing N683,000 cash

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, on Wednesday, sentenced 18-year-old Anu Ojo to six years imprisonment for breaking into an office and stealing N683,000 cash.

The convict was charged with stealing, burglary, conspiracy and malicious damage.

The Magistrate, O. O. Fadairo sentenced the convict to six years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Fadairo, however, gave the convict an option to pay N50,000 as fine and also restitute the N683,000 to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the convict and others still at large, committed the offences on May 19.

Adaraloye said that the convict and his accomplices, still at large, allegedly committed the offences at 9.00pm at BHR International Ventures Limited, along Ijoko, Ota.

Also Read:

The prosecutor said that the convict and others conspired to break into the office of the company’s accountant to steal N683,000 cash.

He said they damaged the accountant’s window in the process.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 390,411,451 and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.