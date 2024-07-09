Man who wanted to commit suicide in Abuja sent for mental evaluation

In a dramatic turn of events, the 24-year-old Shuaibu Yushau who had climbed a 120-metre mast atop Katampe hill, within the premises of Aso Radio and Television Services, in an apparent attempt to take his own life, has been sent for mental evaluation at the Social Development Secretariat (SDS).

It was gathered that Yushau, who was taken into custody by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Monday, will undergo a mental assessment to determine his state of mind at the time of the incident.

It would be recalled that the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department had prevented Shuaibu Yusha’u from committing suicide in Abuja on Monday.

The 24-year-old had threatened to jump and kill himself after climbing a 120-metre mast atop Katampe hill, within the premises of Aso Radio and Television Services.

Yushau, who hailed from Baga Local Government Area of Borno State, in the attempted suicide note, said that his action was on behalf of fellow Nigerians to push the Federal Government to reverse fuel subsidy removal.

According to him, the fuel subsidy removal had plunged the country into economic chaos with attendant hardship, particularly among the poor and vulnerable in the society.

He also asked the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Niger, Kaduna and Borno States over terrorist attacks and rising insecurity.

He equally asked the Federal Government to open the nation’s borders to allow importation of food items to tackle food shortages as well as addressing the issue of out of school children.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, SP Josephine Adeh, on Tuesday, said that Yushau will be charged to court for attempted suicide, disturbance of public peace, and incitement if found to be mentally stable after the evaluation.

Her words, “The suspect, if found to be mentally stable after the test, will be charged in court for attempted suicide, disturbance of public peace, and incitement contrary to sections 231, 111, and 114 of the Penal Code Act.”

On his part, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, urged residents to be law-abiding while pushing for their voices to be heard, emphasizing that the police will not be stampeded into allowing the breakdown of law and order.

