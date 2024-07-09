Ojukwu Varsity doctors threaten strike over unpaid allowances, poor working conditions

Resident doctors at the Anambra State-owned Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Awka, have threatened to embark on strike over unpaid allowances and poor working conditions.

Dr. Onyebuchi Ichoku, the President of the Association of Resident Doctors in the hospital, announced the decision.

This was after a meeting following the expiration of a 21-working-day ultimatum issued to the state government.

According to Dr. Ichoku, the doctors are demanding payment of hazard allowance, Medical Residency Training Fund, and the implementation of 25% increase in basic salary, effective July 2023.

He stated that the doctors have been struggling with harsh working conditions, including inadequate facilities and equipment, which have hindered their ability to provide optimal care to patients.

Dr. Ichoku emphasized that the hospital’s management and the state government have been neglecting their responsibilities, leaving the doctors with no choice but to consider strike action.

“We have been patient and have given the government enough time to address our grievances, but unfortunately, they have failed to do so.

“We cannot continue to work under these difficult conditions, risking our lives and those of our patients. We urge the government to take our demands seriously and take immediate action to address them,” Ichoku said.

The Resident Doctors urged authorities of the hospital and the state government to address their grievances to avert a crisis in the health sector.

They also accused the government of neglecting the healthcare system, leading to a shortage of medical personnel, equipment, and facilities.

Although the government has promised to improve the situation, the resident doctors say they have seen little progress.

“The government and hospital management must act swiftly to address the doctors’ demands and prevent a strike that could have far-reaching consequences for the people of Anambra State,” the doctors said.

Reacting to the threat of the doctors, the Chief Medical Director of the institution, Dr Joe Akabuike said the demands were legitimate and would be addressed.

Akabuike said though the allowances and increment had been implemented at the Federal level, the state government would do so within the limit of available resources.

