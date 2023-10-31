Man U, Newcastle to renew Carabao Cup rivalry on GOtv

Reigning Carabao Cup champions, Manchester United, will lock horns with the runner-up, Newcastle United, for a coveted slot in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

You can catch all the action of the encounter between Man U and Newcastle live on channel 66 on GOtv.

This November GOtv Supa subscribers can enjoy all the football action as it happens thanks to the GOtv Supa+ open window on GOtv Supa offer this November.

The Red Devils cruised to their sixth Carabao Cup victory in February when they defeated Newcastle United 2-0 at the Wembley Stadium, courtesy of two first half goals by Casemiro and Rashford.

Eddie Howe’s men are keen to avenge their loss by knocking the champions out.

Manchester United head into the clash on the back of an embarrassing 0-3 derby day defeat at Old Trafford, their fifth defeat in ten Premier League games.

Another home defeat could put Erik Ten Hag’s job at Old Trafford in doubt.

Tune in SuperSport Premier League (ch 66) at 9:05pm on Wednesday to watch.

Declan Rice will make a return to The London Stadium to take on his former teammates as Arsenal clash with Westham United in the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup.

The English midfielder has been in fine form since joining the Gunners in the Summer, all eyes will be on him in this clash.

Tune in SuperSport La Liga (ch 62) at 8:20pm on Wednesday to watch.

Bournemouth will be out to stop Liverpool’s bid to lift a record extending 10th Carabao Cup victory.

The Reds who last won the trophy in 2022 will be hoping to take advantage of Manchester City’s early exit from the tournament to extend their record.

Tune in SuperSport Select 1 (ch 63) at 8:35pm on Wednesday to watch.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will clash with Blackburn Rovers for the first time since 2012 when the visitors were still in the Premier League.

Rovers have been in fine scoring form, bagging goals in the second and third round of the tournament.

The visitors would be encouraged by Chelsea’s poor form, after the Blues lost to Brentford at home the past weekend.

Tune in SuperSport Football (ch 61) at 8:35pm on Wednesday to watch.

Stay connected to enjoy the best of football this weekend.

Upgrade now to GOtv Supa and get access to all premium entertainment on GOtv Supa+.

Download the MyGOtv app or dial *288# to subscribe, renew or upgrade your subscription now.