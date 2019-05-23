An Ilorin, Kwara State Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a man, Abdullahi Ali, accused of allegedly murdering his mistress’s husband, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice from the Office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Magistrate Malik Mogaji, who did not take the plea of Ali, ordered he remanded in Oke-kura Prison, Ilorin.

Mogaji adjourned the case until June 17 for further mention.

The Prosecutor, Sergeant Adebayo Thomas, told the court that Ali was arrested on April 26 following information received that he trespassed into the house of the victim, Salleh Zakariyau, and stabbed him to death.

Thomas said Ali conspired with one Umaru, who is at large, and killed the deceased.

He said that the killing followed a warning the deceased gave Ali to stay away from his wife.

He said the incident happened in Bawagana Camp Via Baruteen Local Government Area of Kwara State.

He said the alleged offence contravened the provisions of Sections 97 and 221 of Penal Code Law.