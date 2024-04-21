Man promised N1.2m to courier cannabis to Oman nabbed

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has nabbed a suspect, Iheakara Ifeanyichukwu Festus, who was promised N1.2 million to courier a drug consignment through the Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State to Muscat, Oman.

The suspect, who was to travel on Ethiopian Airline on April 18, 2024, was nabbed by operatives who searched his bag.

Found in his luggage were 20 big parcels of cannabis weighing 9.80kg.

In his statement, Festus, who lives in Muscat, Oman and returned to Nigeria in April 1, 2024, confessed he was hired to courier the drug with an agreement to get paid N1,200,000 upon successful delivery in Oman.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the arrest of the suspect on Sunday.