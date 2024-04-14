Man kills 100-year-old mum over palm oil proceeds

A resident of Kajola Village near Apomu in Osun State, Lukman Adejoju has been arrested by operatives of the state police command for allegedly killing his mother, Aminat, who was said to be around 100 years old, following a dispute over proceeds of palm oil sold, Punch reports.

An eyewitness, simply identified as Rasaki, told the paper on Sunday, that Lukman and the deceased hired a labourer who assisted them in selling some kegs of palm oil.

As the labourer wanted to remit the proceeds, the late Aminat reportedly insisted that the money should be paid to her, which infuriated the suspect.

He further said, “Residents of the village were all disappointed when we heard of the incident. The incident happened in Kajola village near Apomu on Saturday at about 4pm.

“We heard that Lukman who should be around 63 years old disagreed with his mother Aminat aged 100 years, over who should collect the proceeds from their palm oil plantation.

Also Read:

“A labourer that was hired by the two of them wanted to remit proceeds of the sales but the mother insisted that she ought to receive it first. That led to a serious misunderstanding. Lukman attacked the woman and killed her.”

The eyewitness noted that the incident “led to tension and many security agents came here. Police, operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and others all came here to douse the tension.”

When contacted on Sunday, the spokesperson for the NSCDC, Osun State Command, Kehinde Adeleke, said the suspect was arrested and taken to a police station in Apomu, adding that normalcy had returned to the village where the incident happened.

The Public Relations Officer, Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, on Sunday, said the suspect had been transferred to the command headquarters in Osogbo, the state capital, for further investigation.

Opalola said, “They were both going to farm when they disagreed. The suspect said he could not explain the spirit that possessed him. He admitted that he pushed the deceased who should be about 100 years old, and the woman fell and died.

“He has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department in the headquarters in Osogbo for further investigations.”