Man jailed three years for stealing Rolex wristwatch, clothes

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, on Wednesday sentenced a 32-year-old man, Damilola Babatunde to three years imprisonment for stealing a Rolex wristwatch, clothes and other valuables worth N1.5 million.

The police charged Babatunde, whose address was not provided, with three counts of burglary, theft and malicious damage.

Magistrate O.O. Okiki, sentenced the convict to three years imprisonment without any option of fine, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on September 15, at about 7pm in Ota.

Adaraloye said that the defendant broke into the house of Damilola Adio and stole a Rolex wristwatch, clothes and other valuables worth N1.5 million.

The prosecutor added that the convict also damaged POP of some rooms in the process of trying to break into the house.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of section 390(9) and 451 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.