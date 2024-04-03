Man in Amotekun net for allegedly hypnotising married woman, keeping her hostage

The Western Nigeria Security Network, Amotekun Corps, in Osun State says one Babalola Timothy, 35, has been arrested for allegedly hypnotising and keeping a 35-year-old married woman hostage after she refused his love advances.

This was contained in a statement by retired Brigadier General Bashir Adewinmbi, the Corps Commander in Osun State.

Adewinmbi said the suspect was arrested on Monday after the woman reported the matter to Amotekun operatives in Ile-Ife when the suspect dropped her off.

He said: “Amotekun operatives on Monday arrested Timothy, from Modakeke, for the abduction of a 35-year-old married woman, using a magic ring.

“The suspect asked her out when the victim approached him in September 2023 to help sell her palm oil, because he sells palm oil.

“She refused his advances and three days later, he called her to tell her that he would help her sell her palm oil.

“When she visited him, he hypnotised her, changed the SIM card in her mobile phone, locked her in a room where he fed her and randomly had sex with her.”

The Commander said the suspect on March 29 later removed his victim from the room and dropped her off at the Obafemi Awolowo University campus area in Ile-Ife, when he got tired of her.

He said the suspect was later trailed to his hideout in Sekona, where he was arrested.

Adewinmbi said when the suspect was interrogated, he confessed to the crime, saying he got the charms he used on his victim from one Alfa Ilorin” a herbalist in Sekona.

The Commander also said the suspect had been transferred to the Department of State Services for subsequent investigation and prosecution.

He advised residents of the state to be very careful and also be security conscious.