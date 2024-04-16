Man docked for allegedly posing as medical doctor to swindle girlfriend

A 42-year-old man, Mordi Collins, who allegedly posed as a doctor to swindle his girlfriend of N380,000, on Tuesday, appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos

The accused resides at Ring Road, Akala Way, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital..

He is being tried on four counts of impersonation, issuance of dud cheque, obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that Mordi committed the offences sometime in July at No. 38, Ijesha road, Itire, Surulere, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan said that while Mordi was posing as a doctor to swindle his girlfriend, he deceived her into believing that they were going to relocate to the United States of America together.

He stated that Mordi obtained a total of N380,000 from his girlfriend and complainant, one Omolara Adebola, under the pretext of paying her back when the relocation process clicked.

The prosecutor said that after so much pressure from the complainant to get Mordi to pay her back, he issued a dud cheque that was dishonored due to insufficient credit balance.

The offences, according to him, violate Sections 287, 314, 325 and 380 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Sanusi Adagun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Adagun said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have their house addresses verified by the court.

She, thereafter, adjourned the matter till May 2 for substantive trial.