Man docked for alleged house breaking, theft

A 22-year-old man, Felix Paul, was on Thursday docked in a Grade l Area Court in Kabusa, Abuja, for allegedly breaking into the house of Yusuf Mole.

Paul, who resides at Waru village, Kabusa is charged with house breaking and theft.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, O. S. Osho had earlier told the court that Mole reported the matter at the Kabusa Police Station on October 26.

He said that the defendant broke into the house of the complainant and stole his clothes, cell phone, ATM card and shoes worth N100, 000.

The Judge, Malam Abubakar Sadiq, admitted the defendant to bail of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Sadiq adjourned the case until November 28 for mention.